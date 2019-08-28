Drink-driver leaves trail of destruction

A DRINK-driver smashed into another car, pushing it along for a considerable distance before ploughing it into a tree.

The culprit then got out and told a shocked witness: “I’m p****d, I admit it – call the police.”

When officers breath tested the culprit from Thatcham, they found he had drunk more than twice the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 22, was 45-year-old Darren Anthony Mylum, who lives at Marsh Road.

Alex Alowade, prosecuting, said: “Just after midnight a black Mondeo was travelling at speed when it collided with a silver Citroen C3 which was parked at the side of the road.

“It pushed the C3 along for two houses’ length before ploughing it into a tree.”

Two men got out of the Mondeo, the court heard, and Mr Mylum made his frank admission to the stunned onlooker.

Mr Alowade added: “When police arrived, the defendant told them: ‘It was me. I was driving.’ He said it had been his intention to drive home from a party but not to have had a drink.”

Mr Mylum, a father of four, admitted driving after drinking more than the legal limit on Henley Road, Reading, on August 4.

He also has previous convictions, the court heard, including drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Chris Albin, defending, said his client had decided to leave his car at the party but that his friend had been causing trouble, so he decided to remove him from the premises by driving him home.

A probation officer told the court: “He had been drinking beers and Jägerbombs. He is regretful, ashamed and embarassed. He says it was one of the worst decisions he has ever made.”

She added: “He went to see the aftermath of what he had done the next day and he was really horrified at the damage he had caused.”

Mr Albin pointed out that Mr Mylum’s previous convictions were now several years old.

District judge Davider Lachhar told Mr Mylum it was lucky he had not harmed anyone and added: “That was a very dangerous position you put yourself and others in. You could have ended up in the Crown Court looking at a double figure sentence. A car is a weapon in these circumstances.”

My Mylum was made subject to a 12 month community order and required to carry out 100 hours unpaid community work.

In addition he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

Finally, he was banned from driving for 20 months.