Police release CCTV in Calcot theft investigation

THAMES Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a boy they wish to speak with in connection with a theft in Calcot.

Police said that the thief knocked on the door, and when they received no answer went to the side of the house and took both the packages.

The theft occurred in at 12.45pm in The Chase on August 12.

Investigating officer PC Katherine Lathe based at Newbury police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe the boy pictured may have important information that can assist my investigation.

“If you recognise this boy or have any information about this incident, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190248696 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”