Local politicians react to prime minister's bid to prorogue parliament

A Government attempt to shut down Parliament just weeks before the UK's Brexit deadline has been described as "a childish act of cowardice".

Liberal Democrat MEP Judith Bunting made her comments after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today his intention to suspend Parliament with Brexit looming.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon said he was willing to "cut the Prime Minister some slack" to secure a Brexit deal.

MPs return from their summer recess next week but Mr Johnson has asked to suspend Parliament during the second week of September.

During this period, known as proroguing, no debates or votes are held.

The Queen's Speech, or state-opening of Parliament, will then be held on October 14, just weeks before the Brexit date of October 31.

Mr Johnson has said he wants to negotiate a new deal but it is a "do or die" situation and he is willing to take the UK out of the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.

If approved, the move would leave MPs opposed to no deal little time to put measures in place to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Benyon said that proroguing was not a surprise to him as Mr Johnson's new government would want to set out a clear domestic agenda for post-Brexit Britain.

The Conservative MP has been a staunch opponent of no deal, rebelling against the government in key votes this year.

Speaking to Newburytoday he said: "You know my position on no deal. I remain very concerned about the impact that would have.

"I'm more optimistic than I have been for a long time that a deal is possible.

"I am prepared to cut the PM some slack and really try and let him find the wriggle room he seems to have created with [French president] Macron and [German chancellor] Merkel. We'll see what happens."

When asked if proroguing was legitimate government business or a "constitutional outrage" Mr Benyon said: "We are in the biggest political crisis of half-a-century, if not more. I take each day as I find it.

"I am encouraged by the apparent determination to a do a deal but worry over shenanigans on either side of the argument to try and frustrate Brexit and to try and frustrate no deal."

Earlier today Mr Benyon tweeted the following

There are 2 types of ‘no to no deal’ campaigner. One group are those who want Brexit to happen but have genuine concerns about no deal and those for whom it is a proxy for ignoring referendum result. I am the former — Richard Benyon (@RichardBenyonMP) August 28, 2019

Talking to Newburytoday he said: "There are those like me who have real genuine concerns about what no deal can mean and those who are using it as a proxy, and my inbox is full of them and what they want is no Brexit. They need to be very careful, there's an angry mood out there about politicians playing fast and loose with our democracy

"I really really think we need to recognise that we have got to leave but the idea that one can leave under any circumstances is extremely worrying.

"What I need to do is allow the Prime Minister to have the leeway he needs."

Ms Bunting, a Liberal Democrat MEP for the South East, who lives in Newbury and stood against Richard Benyon in the last two general elections, said: "Shutting down Parliament is a childish act of cowardice from Boris Johnson.

“He knows the people would not choose a no deal and that their elected representatives would not allow him to wreak such damage on the country. He is trying to stifle their voices.

"By suspending Parliament to force through a no deal, Johnson, Cummings and the Government remove the voice of the people at the most important time. It is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action which all Liberal Democrats strongly oppose.

"MPs from all parties united earlier this week to avert a No Deal Brexit and to prevent an anti-democratic shut down of Parliament.

"No one voted for a no-deal Brexit The dive toward no deal is being driven by foreign interests and selfish egos who put their own investments and interests ahead of the country they are supposed to represent. Leave voters who I meet are starting to feel very uncomfortable with the way things are going.

"No deal would be a catastrophe for our country and lead to recession and levels of unemployment not seen in modern times.

"The Government itself has admitted that it would cause shortages in medicines and food.

"The Liberal Democrats continue to work cross-party to prevent no deal, and to fight to stop Brexit altogether."