In this week's Newbury Weekly News, "a vibrant, fun loving young adult" collapsed and died from an ecstasy overdose.

Also in this week's paper, a district councillor has slammed a video questioning his commitment to the role.

Meanwhile, local politicians react to attempts to prorogue parliament.

And memorials to American servicemen have been damaged.

In Hungerford news, the headteacher who steered John O’Gaunt School to its first ‘good’ Ofsted rating has moved on.

On the Thatcham pages, a housing appeal has been dismissed.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.