In this week's Newbury Weekly News, "a vibrant, fun loving young adult" collapsed and died from an ecstasy overdose.

Also in this week's paper, a district councillor has slammed a video questioning his commitment to the role. 

Meanwhile, local politicians react to attempts to prorogue parliament. 

And memorials to American servicemen have been damaged. 

In Hungerford news, the headteacher who steered John O’Gaunt School to its first ‘good’ Ofsted rating has moved on.

On the Thatcham pages, a housing appeal has been dismissed. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Shop assistant stole £3,750

Reports of body found in Newbury parkland

Man tortured girlfriend with hammer for password

University centre for Newbury given the go-ahead

