Hobbycraft Newbury to hold grand opening this weekend

Hobbycraft will be celebrating the opening of its new store in Newbury with offers at its grand opening this weekend.

The shop opened at Newbury Retail Park on Tuesday and is holding its grand opening event on Saturday.

The new store has created 16 new jobs in the area, following more than 130 applications.

Employees will assist the mayor of Newbury, Elizabeth O'Keeffe, with a ribbon cutting at 9am on the 31st. The first 100 customers in store will also receive a free goody bag.

Hobbycraft is also offering 20 per cent off in the Newbury store to customers with a voucher (printable barcode available upon request) until September 15.

Store manager, Ashleigh said: “We’ve been working really hard to ensure that the store will be packed full of the most exciting crafting products, which will help our customers create handmade masterpieces. Our new colleagues are all dedicated crafters and are ready to inspire and share their knowledge with locals of all crafting abilities.”