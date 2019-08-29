Week in pictures 22nd August - 28th August

'Alaska' with Gabrielle Watts at Chapel Row Fayre.

Pupils at Park House School celebrate their GCSE.

Hungerford Town FC 2-2 Dartford FC.

Cheers to Hungerford Club Beer Festival.

JOG pupil Emily Robinson opens her GCSE results with her mum.

And they are off at the Englefield 10K.

Lambourn Carnival makes its way through the village.

Flying Scotsman at Newbury Railway Station.

River Kennet flowing through Speen Moors.

For more photos visit: https://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p530964751