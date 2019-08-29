Video was a "stab in the back at lowest point in my life"

A DISTRICT councillor has slammed a video questioning his commitment to the role as a “stab in the back at the lowest point of my life”.

In a frank interview, 22-year-old Nassar Kessell (Lib Dem, Thatcham Central) admitted he has “not been entirely focused” after both his brother and ex-boyfriend took their own lives five and a half months apart.

However, he insists that he is up-to-date on his casework and is always available by phone or email should residents wish to raise their concerns with him.

Mr Kessell, who became the youngest person elected to West Berkshire Council in May, was in Scotland last week helping the Lib Dems with a by-election in his role as the party’s campaign officer.

Last Thursday, a video was uploaded to Facebook by the ‘Labour Party focussed organisation’ Momentum West Berkshire, which criticised him for being miles away from Thatcham and the residents he represents.

The video, which has since been taken down, featured a mock-up picture of Mr Kessell dressed as Where’s Wally? with the caption ‘Where’s Nassar Kessell?”

It goes on to say: “That’s right, he’s in Shetland.

“Shame he’s not in Thatcham, being a councillor for you.”

It added: “The Lib Dems. Not working here!”

However, Mr Kessell hit back, saying: “The last few months have been quite difficult for me.

“I don’t go and publicise these things, but I’ve had two suicides to deal with this year.

“My brother and my ex both killed themselves, so understandably I’ve probably not been fully focused on where I need to be.

“To say I am not in the fittest shape right now is an understatement.

“I think I’ve missed one meeting, but my attendance record is still 70 per cent, which is better than some other councillors.

“My number and email is online – I always respond to people.

“I’m not behind on any casework and even if I was I have a good Lib Dem team around me who can help out.

“I was in Shetland for a Lib Dem parliamentary by-election in my role as campaigns officer and only up there a week.

“Campaign officers go around the country helping on elections and to target strategic seats.

“A lot of them go on to become councillors.

“It is quite normal if you are involved in politics.

“It’s a shame they [Momentum West Berkshire] are having an attack on me like that.

“It is aggressive politics and a stab in the back at lowest time of my life.”

Mr Kessell added: “I’m not going to be bullied or feel threatened by them.

“I am an ambitious young person who wants a career and I will go where the work is.

“I think I am the youngest and most diverse councillor on the district council and those are the sorts of things I thought Momentum and Labour wanted to see.

“It just seems a bit silly and it is a shame.

“Although this is about the video, it’s also about the mental health of young people.”

Momentum West Berkshire was approached for a comment on Friday, but has still not responded.