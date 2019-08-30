Strike action affecting train services in area

RAIL services on some of the country's busiest routes are being hit by a wave of fresh strikes from today in the long-running dispute over guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on South Western Railway (SWR) will walk out for four days, leading to disruption to services across southern England, including commuter routes to and from London Waterloo.

There will be no trains running between Basingstoke, while a reduced service will be running betwen Whitchurch and London Waterloo.

https://www.southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey/rmt-industrial-action