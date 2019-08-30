Defend Democracy protest in Newbury tomorrow

Protesters opposed to attempts to shut down Parliament weeks before Brexit will march through Newbury tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, called Defend Democracy: Say no to BoJo! Resist the Parliament Shutdown, is calling on people to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament.

The campaigners will meet in the Market Place in Newbury at noon and march to the clock tower, where speeches will be made.

MPs return from their summer recess next week, but Mr Johnson has asked to suspend Parliament during the second week of September.

During this period, known as proroguing, no debates or votes are held.

The Queen's Speech, or state-opening of Parliament, will then be held on October 14, just weeks before the Brexit date of October 31.

Mr Johnson has said he wants to negotiate a new deal but it is a "do or die" situation and he is willing to take the UK out of the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.

If approved, the move would leave MPs opposed to no deal little time to put measures in place to prevent a no-deal Brexit.