Defend Democracy protest in Newbury tomorrow
Fri, 30 Aug 2019
Protesters opposed to attempts to shut down Parliament weeks before Brexit will march through Newbury tomorrow (Saturday).
The event, called Defend Democracy: Say no to BoJo! Resist the Parliament Shutdown, is calling on people to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament.
The campaigners will meet in the Market Place in Newbury at noon and march to the clock tower, where speeches will be made.
MPs return from their summer recess next week, but Mr Johnson has asked to suspend Parliament during the second week of September.
During this period, known as proroguing, no debates or votes are held.
The Queen's Speech, or state-opening of Parliament, will then be held on October 14, just weeks before the Brexit date of October 31.
Mr Johnson has said he wants to negotiate a new deal but it is a "do or die" situation and he is willing to take the UK out of the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.
If approved, the move would leave MPs opposed to no deal little time to put measures in place to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
NewburyLad
30/08/2019 - 14:02
Defend democracy? Implement our democratic vote then to LEAVE the EU then.
WB Resident
30/08/2019 - 12:12
Don't you just love hypocracy! They talk about "democracy" but are unwilling to accept the lawful democratic result of the referendum and are doing whatever they can to thwart the result and obstruct our exit from the EU. Most of these people want to remain and are jumping on the bandwagon - I say "go Boris" - find hard and deliver what the majority want - departure from the EU and No Deal if that's what it takes!
Scoop
30/08/2019 - 13:01
Do you mean hypocracy? Or hypocrisy? That is defined as a democracy run by hypocrites. Then Boris did say no deal was a million to one and is now chasing it. Claims to be shutting parliament for new legislation, rather than trying to block Parliament. Wasn't Brexit about taking back sovereignty? And he wants to prevent Parliament holding him to account? You're right, it is a hypocracy!
NewburyLad
30/08/2019 - 14:02
He is NOT chasing a "no deal", what he is doing is trying to hold a gun to the EU's head to get them to give Britain a GOOD deal, but you remoaning idiots are just too god damned thick to realise that. Unless of course you are really hoping for a No Brexit? thus denying the democratic majority vote. Boris is trying to rehash Mrs May's deal TO GET A BETTER DEAL for the UK to leave the EU. You really need to research the full picture instead of jumping on every silly sound bite the likes of Gina Miller and her cronies keep issuing. But anyway, you want to concentrate on the spelling of the word hipocracys. There, I've left you a spelling error (or two) for you to cherry pick.
