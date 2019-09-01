Good causes invited to apply for share of £160,000

GREENHAM Trust is inviting applicants for its Autumn Reactive Grant Scheme.

More than £160,000 is available for local organisations and projects.

This grant runs twice a year and in the spring round a diverse range of projects were helped.

For example, Community Youth Project received £5,000 for its summer activities, Berkshire MS Therapy Centre £2,600 for physiotherapy sessions and Newbury Soup Kitchen £3,000 towards its running costs.

Hungerford Library & Community Trust also received £5,000 for its start-up costs for the Hungerford Hub to use the library outside open hours.

The project enabled them to run events such as workshops, talks and exhibitions.

Grant administrator at Greenham Trust Jaz Ghalley said: “We look forward to receiving applications for new initiatives that will support a wide range of beneficiaries.

“We will be shortlisting new applications, as well as projects that have already been fundraising on The Good Exchange.

“I recommend new applicants review our funding criteria on our website before applying.

“My suggestion to applicants that are already fundraising for their project is to gain as much community interest as possible by encouraging people to donate towards their project.

“Any applicants seeking advice and guidance for this process can contact me directly.”

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “Over the years, Reactive Grants have made a huge difference to a number of projects in the local area.

“Whether your project is small or big, providing the funding requirement is under £30,000, the Reactive Grant scheme is ideal for local charitable organisations in need of funding.

“Our distribution committee will consider both capital and revenue projects.

“If you require assistance in applying, visit our website or contact our grant team who are always happy to help.”

Applications will also be considered for Trust Top-Up, a scheme where Greenham Trust offers up to £5,000 of matched funding against public and company donations made online via The Good Exchange.

If you’d like to find out if your project is eligible for funding, or to submit an application, visit www.greenhamtrust.com/our-funding and click on ‘How to apply’.

Alternatively, you can call on (01635) 817444.