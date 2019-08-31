Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Store employee caught with fingers in the till

Newbury man stole more than £1,000 from local store

court gavel

AN employee of Wickes in Newbury was caught with his fingers in the till.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 20, was 31-year-old Allan Clark of Bowden Gardens, Newbury.

He admitted a charge of theft by employee.

Specifically, he was charged with stealing £1,202.88 in cash from the store in Canal View Road, Newbury, on December 17 last year.

Mr Clark was made subject to a 12-month community order and required to carry out 120 hours unpaid community work.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs and to repay the stolen amount in full.

The compensation order was made in lieu of an otherwise statutory victim services surcharge.

Mr Clark was ordered to repay the £1,202.88 at the rate of £100 per month.

