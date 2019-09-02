Sweet-toothed thief stole chocolate worth £40

A THIEF helped himself to chocolate worth almost £40.

But despite having been a prolific, serial offender, Jamie Jones was given another chance at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 22.

Alex Alowade, prosecuting, said staff at Sainsbury’s in Thatcham noticed the 28-year-old “lingering outside”.

He then entered the store and headed to the confectionery counter, where he filled his pockets and stuffed more up his jumper before leaving without trying to pay, the court heard.

Mr Alowade said police later recognised the culprit from CCTV footage.

Mr Jones, who lives at Burbridge Close, Calcot, admitted stealing the chocolate, worth £39.50, on May 13.

He has numerous previous convictions and is currently subject to a suspended sentence order.

Simon Grant, defending, pointed out that the suspended prison sentence was imposed following this offence and so his client was not in breach of it.

A probation officer said Mr Jones had been complying with its terms and was engaging well with a drug addiction treatment agency.

District judge Davinder Lachhar deferred sentence until February next year, saying: “I want to see if he can keep this up.”

He was meanwhile warned not to commit any new offences.