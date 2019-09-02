Homes plan near Newbury College approved

PLANS to build 16 homes next to a pub and nursery in Newbury have been approved.

Feltham Properties will build the homes on unused land north of Newbury College, bordering Busy Bees nursery and the Two Watermills pub, off Monks Lane.

Feltham said that the scheme would “make efficient use of an undeveloped site” and make “a valuable contribution to local housing need including affordable housing”.

The site had been selected for up to 15 homes in the council’s Housing Site Allocations Development Plan Document (HSA DPD) development plan document.

Feltham had originally applied to build 20 homes on the site, but the number was reduced following planning officers concerns surrounding overdevelopment and inadequate private amenity space.

The council received three letters of objection to the scheme, with concerns ranging from traffic impact, pressure on local services and infrastructure and insufficient amenity and garden space.

Addressing the concerns, the council said that the proposed development “would not result in an unacceptable level of traffic”.

On the impact to local amenities and infrastructure, the council said the development would be liable to the community infrastructure levy, which would help mitigate the impact.

A legal agreement will cover affordable housing, four for social rent and two for shared ownership.

Forty-seven car parking spaces will be provided.

Council officers had raised their own concerns about the scheme, with waste management highlighting the lack of connection to the public highway.

However, a condition specifying collection points has been proposed.

Highways officers had raised concerns over access from the east of the site as this would be in “very close proximity to the existing roundabout and an area proposed for a signal-controlled junction”.

Tree officers had also objected over the loss of greenery from the site. But planners said that the allocation of the site for 15 homes “limits the opportunities to provide a reasonable area of amenity and open space while leaving the surrounding landscaping completely intact”.

It added that the proposed works would not result in sufficient loss of trees or urbanise the area enough to refuse the application.