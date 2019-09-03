Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Inspirational headteacher leaves John O'Gaunt School

Alan Henderson steered school to its first Ofsted 'good' rating

John Garvey

John Garvey

THE headteacher who steered John O’Gaunt School in Hungerford to its first ‘good’ Ofsted rating has moved on.

Alan Henderson joined the team in May 2015 and guided the school through a major transition when it joined the Excalibur Academies Trust in October 2016.

Then, in July, came the news that, under his stewardship, the school had finally achieved a ‘good’ rating from the education watchdog.

Mr Henderson has left to take up the post of headteacher at Melksham Oak Community School in Wiltshire.

The new person at the helm is Ian Tucker, who will be joint headteacher at John O’Gaunt School and also at St John’s Marlborough – another Excalibur Academies Trust school and one which is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Deputy headteacher Corinne Walker has been appointed head of school.

John O’Gaunt School governor Clive Rothwell said: “Obviously Alan did a magnificent job.

“We’ve known for a couple of years that John O’Gaunt deserved to be rated a good school as Alan got the best out of his staff and students.

“He presided over joining the trust and over improving outcomes for students.

“We’re sorry to lose him and we wish him well for the future.”

