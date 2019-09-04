Making a song and dance about it

A THATCHAM woman has sung and danced for 24 hours to raise money for a local charity.

Maureen Nickless performed from 9am on August 9 until 9am the following day.

Her rules were if she was sitting down, she had to sing.

Anything else, including eating, had to be done on foot and dancing.

Mrs Nickless is registered blind and raises money for Thatcham Blind Club, where she sits on the committee as a fundraiser.

The 71-year-old was supported by family and friends who volunteered to help her through the day and night.

She said: “We had great fun. I managed to do the 24-hours singing and dancing.”

She ended up eating fish and chips dancing to Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries.

Mrs Nickless raised £663 for Thatcham Blind Club.

It is the latest in Mrs Nickless’ fundraising exploits, which have included sponsored walks, dog walks, car boot sales, cabaret nights and a mini triathlon,

Last year, close to her 70th birthday, she raised money through a sponsored skydive.

Speaking on the 24-hour musical fundraiser, she said: “I wouldn’t do it again. Last year I did a skydive and I wouldn’t do that again either. I need to try and do something different.”