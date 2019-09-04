Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Making a song and dance about it

Thatcham woman had an unusual way of raising funds for charity

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Making a song and dance about it

A THATCHAM woman has sung and danced for 24 hours to raise money for a local charity. 

Maureen Nickless performed from 9am on August 9 until 9am the following day.

Her rules were if she was sitting down, she had to sing.

Anything else, including eating, had to be done on foot and dancing.

Mrs Nickless is registered blind and raises money for Thatcham Blind Club, where she sits on the committee as a fundraiser. 

The 71-year-old was supported by family and friends who volunteered to help her through the day and night.

She said: “We had great fun. I managed to do the 24-hours singing and dancing.”

She ended up eating fish and chips dancing to Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries.  

Mrs Nickless raised £663 for Thatcham Blind Club.

It is the latest in Mrs Nickless’ fundraising exploits, which have included sponsored walks, dog walks, car boot sales, cabaret nights and a mini triathlon, 

Last year, close to her 70th birthday, she raised money through a sponsored skydive.   

Speaking on the 24-hour musical fundraiser, she said: “I wouldn’t do it again. Last year I did a skydive and I wouldn’t do that again either. I need to try and do something different.” 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council says it is monitoring traffic

Council says it is monitoring traffic

Popular walking route could be closed until mid 2020

Popular walking route could be closed until mid 2020

Newbury MP Richard Benyon: 'I'm trying to make a decision on what I think is right'

Newbury MP calls for time limit on legacy killings investigations

Sweet-toothed thief stole chocolate worth £40

Sweet-toothed thief stole chocolate worth £40

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33