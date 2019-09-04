Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Domestic violence order for Newbury man

Offender must stay away from victim and from her home

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A NEWBURY man has been made subject to a domestic violence protection order.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 16, was 37-year-old Lee Black, formerly of The Nightingales.

The court granted a police application for the 28-day order for the protection of Jody Black, which prevents him from molesting or contacting her or from going within 100 yards of a specified address in The Nightingales.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council says it is monitoring traffic

Council says it is monitoring traffic

Popular walking route could be closed until mid 2020

Popular walking route could be closed until mid 2020

Newbury MP Richard Benyon: 'I'm trying to make a decision on what I think is right'

Newbury MP calls for time limit on legacy killings investigations

Sweet-toothed thief stole chocolate worth £40

Sweet-toothed thief stole chocolate worth £40

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33