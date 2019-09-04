Domestic violence order for Newbury man

A NEWBURY man has been made subject to a domestic violence protection order.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 16, was 37-year-old Lee Black, formerly of The Nightingales.

The court granted a police application for the 28-day order for the protection of Jody Black, which prevents him from molesting or contacting her or from going within 100 yards of a specified address in The Nightingales.