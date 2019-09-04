Richard Benyon has Conservative whip removed after rebelling against the government

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon has had the party whip removed after rebelling against the Government last night.

Mr Benyon joined 328 MPs, 21 of them Conservative, in backing a motion to allow them to take control of parliamentary business, the first step towards delaying a no deal Brexit.

Mr Benyon said this morning: "I was rung by Chief Whip last night to confirm that I have lost the Conservative whip. Writing to party members today to explain in detail."

MPs will vote today on whether to delay Brexit again, possibly until January 2020.

Neighbouring MPs Alok Sharma (Reading West), Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) and Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire) all supported the government.

