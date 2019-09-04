Brexit Party announces Newbury candidate

NEWBURY Brexit Party has announced its candidate to stand for the constituency in upcoming elections.

David Jabbari said he wanted to offer a “democratic alternative” to the people of Newbury to deliver the result of the 2016 referendum.

A solicitor with degrees in law from Warwick and Oxford universities, Mr Jabbari was a partner at the chief executive of a major city law firm. He now runs his own advisory business.

Mr Jabbari is from Hampshire and has a great-grandfather who grew up in Boxford and said he was a strong Reading FC supporter.

When asked why he had decided to stand for the Brexit Party, Mr Jabbari said: “I have no political background. I was simply shocked by the desire of Parliament to subvert the referendum result and I consider this to be a very great threat to democracy.

"My greatest concern is that if the wishes of the 17.4m people are not listened to, many ordinary people will give up on the political process and will turn to movements which threaten democracy and freedom.

“I see it as vital to people and businesses that there is no more delay on Brexit and therefore the simplest thing will be a clean break Brexit on 31 October.”

Commenting on current MP Richard Benyon rebelling against the Government in a bid to postpone Brexit, he said: “Our party welcomes the fact that Richard Benyon has been deselected, as these MPs have been working to subvert the will of the British people by blocking a clean-break Brexit.

“Of course, I hope the Conservative Party selects a new candidate who believes in Britain's bright future after Brexit for the general election.

"However, I will be here to offer a democratic alternative to the people of Newbury that is loyal to the referendum result delivered more than three years ago and I will hold the other candidate's feet to the fire on this issue."