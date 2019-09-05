Appeal to trace missing Newbury woman

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing woman from Newbury.

Eleanor Palmer, aged 74, was last seen at her home address in Clifton Road around 4pm yesterday.

She is a white woman, around 5ft 6ins tall with silver/grey hair and was last seen wearing a blue knee-length dress, a purple velvet jacket and grey trainers. She also wears glasses on a chain and was carrying a rectangular blue and green tartan suitcase.

Eleanor is known to have links to London and may have travelled to London Paddington train station.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Darren Little, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Eleanor’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could help us find her.

“We would urge anyone who thinks they see Eleanor to get in touch with police.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 43190273968.”