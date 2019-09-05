Field fire in East Ilsley

Fire has ravaged a field in East Ilsley, prompting a regional response.

The 150-acre field lies just off Dennisford Road, on the southeast fringes of the village.

It is maintained by agricultural conglomerate Beeswax Dyson Farming, a major local landowner.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the site of the incident at around 12pm on September 5.

Fire crews battled the blaze for over two hours.

It is understood that personnel from Newbury, Whitley Wood and Dee Road were dispatched, alongside four Officers and two specialist vehicles from Maidenhead and Lambourn.

The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue are also said to have been involved.