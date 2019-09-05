Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire man jailed following London Road crash

Police release dashcam footage of crash in Newbury

West Berkshire man jailed following London Road crash

Police have released dashcam footage of a crash in Newbury that caused nearly £20,000 worth of damage.

Liam Paterson, aged 31, was jailed for a string of driving offences following the crash on February 1. 

Officers followed Paterson's vehicle after he was spotted driving erratically by another police vehicle on the A4.

Paterson sped off before losing control of the vehicle in the icy conditions and crashing at the junction with Hambridge Road.

Black ice was on the road and heavy snow had recently fallen. 

Officers said Paterson, of The Warings, Beenham, was driving at a minimum speed of 64mph when the crash occurred in the 40mph zone, causing nearly £20,000 of damage to public property. 

Paterson initially pleaded not guilty to all charges but later changed his plea. 

He was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to provide a blood specimen, and failure to cooperate with a preliminary roadside breath test 

He was sentenced on August 30 to 10 months imprisonment and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

Thames Valley Police said the crash was Paterson's third drink driving related conviction in the last 10 years.  

Officers have released dashcam footage of the crash, which can be viewed below.

  • Boris

    05/09/2019 - 17:05

    And you reckon when he gets out after 5 months for being a good boy he will not drive for 3 years if you believe that you are seriously deluded I would put a bet on at the bookies he does and I do not think I would get good odds we hear cars thrashing up and down the a4 and around the estates cos there is no deterrent . If Boris want my vote double the police force and the sentences

    Reply

