Residents sent emails asking for help with Pc Harper murder investigation

RESIDENTS living near the scene where Pc Andrew Harper was killed are being asked to help provide any information which could help police with their investigations.

Pc Harper was killed on the A4 at Sulhamstead while attending reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend on Thursday, August 15.

Within an hour of the incident, 10 males between the ages of 13 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of murder and questioned by police.

One of them, 20-year-old Jed Foster from Pingewood near Burghfield, has been charged with murder and the theft of a quad bike.

The other nine have all been released on bail until September 13.

In an email from Dc Arran Cliff, circulated to residents and seen by this paper, it says: “Can I please ask that you view the below questions and reply if you have anything that can assist the investigation:

“Have you (or any persons within the estate) seen anything suspicious, including persons or vehicles, in the area recently?

“Did you (or any persons within the estate) hear anything or see anything suspicious on Thursday 15th of August 2019?

“Do you have CCTV at your property or dash cam in any of your vehicles?

“You may be aware that my colleagues have already been to the estate providing leaflets with these questions but I am sending this email to ensure that this is circulated across all staff and contractors.”

More than £290,000 has now been raised for the family of Pc Harper.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/pc-andrew-harper