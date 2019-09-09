Pub landlady struck by 'hyped up' man

A FAMILY man demolished a pub flowerbed before assaulting the female licensee.

The 36-year-old father-of-three also spat on tables during the tantrum, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday.

Alex Alowade, prosecuting, said: “The victim in this case was the manager of the pub.

“Around 7pm she noticed a group of six people and two children in the pub garden.”

Among them was the defendant, Mark Allan Squires, and the pub in question was The Prince of Wales in Tilehurst.

Mr Alawode said: “Members of staff informed the group that children were not allowed on the premises after 7pm.

“Ten minutes later they were still there and the victim, Beverley Thomas, went out and told the group once again.”

Minutes after that, the court heard, she glanced outside and saw Mr Squires, of Tadcroft Walk, Calcot, jumping up and down on a flowerbed.

Mr Alawode added: “He seemed very hyped up.”

Suspecting he had taken illegal stimulants, magistrates heard, Ms Thomas told Mr Squires he would not be served, with or without children present.

Mr Alawode went on: “He came in and tried to get served.

“He became verbally abusive.

“He walked over and spat on tables, continuing to shout and swear at staff.

“Ms Thomas had her mobile phone in her hand to call police.

“She was scared the defendant might attack her.”

Sure enough, the court heard, he barged through the serving hatch, lunged at Ms Thomas and struck her hand in an effort to knock the phone from her grasp.

The police were called and staff last saw the group heading towards The Plough pub across the road.

Mr Squires admitted assaulting Ms Thomas on August 10.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the same occasion.

In addition, the court heard, Mr Squires has several previous convictions for offences, including being drunk and disorderly.

Martin Hennessy, defending, pointed out that his client had no prior convictions for actual violence and added: “There has been no substantive offending since 2012.

“He had been celebrating the fact that his mortgage had been confirmed.

“He is a father of three young children and a window cleaner by trade.

“He took issue with the suggestion that he had taken class A drugs. He is not a user of class A drugs.”

Magistrates fined Mr Squires £400 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to Ms Thomas.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £31.

Finally, magistrates made a 12-month exclusion order banning Mr Squires from the pub and its environs.