Newbury Lions Club prepares firework spectacular

THE Lions Club of Newbury is preparing for the annual firework display which will light up the skies over Newbury on November 2.

Hot food, drinks and a bar will be on site, together with a gin bar provided by the Catherine Wheel pub.

There will also be a funfair and, with the date being so close to Hallowe’en, a Zombie-style maze.

Proceeds will go towards the club’s welfare fund, which supports local good causes.

The Lions are asking for volunteers to help run the event and local businesses to offer sponsorship.

It all takes place at Newbury Racecourse and gates open at 5.30pm with the display timed for 7.30pm.

Pre-booked tickets cost £8 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for a family ticket. On the gate it is £10 for an adult, but still £5 for a child. Tickets for the Zombie maze are extra.

For tickets visit www.newburyfireworks.org.uk or email fireworks@newburylions.org.uk