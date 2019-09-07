Man in court for attacks on police

A NEWBURY man has received a suspended prison sentence for attacking two police officers.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 27, was Simon Christopher Skinner of Gaywood Drive.

He admitted assaulting Pc John Carter in Newbury on December 15 last year.

Mr Skinner denied assaulting another officer, Pc Alexander Hollings, on the same occasion – but he was convicted following a trial.

The 26-year-old further admitted resisting police in the execution of their duty, driving a Yamaha vehicle without due care and attention at the junction of West Street and Strawberry Hill, Newbury, driving without insurance and driving without a test certificate, also all on the same occasion as the assault offences.

Mr Skinner was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay a total of £300 compensation to the two officers, £300 in costs and a £90 statutory victim services surcharge.

Finally, Mr Skinner was banned from driving for 12 months.