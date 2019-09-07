Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Man in court for attacks on police

26-year-old assaulted two officers, court hears

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A NEWBURY man has received a suspended prison sentence for attacking two police officers.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 27, was Simon Christopher Skinner of Gaywood Drive.

He admitted assaulting Pc John Carter in Newbury on December 15 last year.

Mr Skinner denied assaulting another officer, Pc Alexander Hollings, on the same occasion – but he was convicted following a trial.

The 26-year-old further admitted resisting police in the execution of their duty, driving a Yamaha vehicle without due care and attention at the junction of West Street and Strawberry Hill, Newbury, driving without insurance and driving without a test certificate, also all on the same occasion as the assault offences.

Mr Skinner was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay a total of £300 compensation to the two officers, £300 in costs and a £90 statutory victim services surcharge.

Finally, Mr Skinner was banned from driving for 12 months.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • louise

    07/09/2019 - 14:02

    Should be mandatory prison sentence (never suspended) for any attack on police staff; no ifs, no buts.

    Reply

POLL: Do you agree with Richard Benyon voting for MPs to take control of Commons?

Westminster Blog: Upping the Brexit tempo

Couple return home with stowaway in car roof box

Couple return home with stowaway in car roof box

West Berkshire man jailed following London Road crash

West Berkshire man jailed following London Road crash

Missing woman from Newbury found

Missing woman from Newbury found

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33