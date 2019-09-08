Drinker jailed after running amok in Thatcham bar

A NEWBURY man has been jailed after going berserk in a Thatcham bar.

Twenty-five-year-old Thomas Britzman, of Avon Way, threw glasses and beer kegs at customers and threatened one with a blade, Reading Crown Court heard.

Britzman admitted one count of affray, two counts of assault by beating and one count of threatening a person with a pointed article in a public place on November 23 last year.

The court heard the trouble erupted after he was asked to leave the bar.

He later returned to threaten customers with a barbecue fork and a plank of wood.

Mr Britzman then moved to a nearby car park, where he produced a blade and used it to intimidate a man.

Britzman - also known as Britzman-Bailey - was jailed for two years and four months.

Investigating officer PC Nicholas Wilkinson said: "I hope this sentence shows that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and offenders will be dealt with robustly.

"We will work tirelessly to bring to justice those who carry knives and to prevent knife crime from taking place in our communities."

