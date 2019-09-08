Man sentenced after Thatcham assault

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to multiple violent offences at Reading Crown Court.

Thomas Britzman, of Avon Way, Newbury, had been charged with one count of affray, two counts of assault by beating and one count of threatening a person with a pointed article in a public place.

The charges relate to two incidents that occurred within a few hours of one-another.

One of these occurred between 11.30pm on November 23, 2018, and the other after 1am the following day.

The first incident was reported in Thatcham Town Centre, with Britzman asked to leave a pub after he threw such items as glasses, bottles and a beer keg at members of the public.

He subsequently returned to the establishment to threaten punters with a BBQ fork and a plank of wood.

Mr Fritzman then moved to a nearby car park, where he produced a blade and used it to intimidate a man.

Investigating officer, PC Nicholas Wilkinson, based at Newbury police station, said of the conviction: "This was an unprovoked attack on a number of individuals and Britzman’s actions were unacceptable.

"I hope this sentence shows that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and offenders will be dealt with robustly.

"We will work tirelessly to bring to justice those who carry knives and to prevent knife crime from taking place in our communities."