Thatcham's Wyevale centre being marketed

John Herring

John Herring

Thatcham's Wyevale centre being marketed

THATCHAM’S Wyevale Garden Centre is being marketed as retail space to let. 

Wyevale announced last month that it would be closing its Thatcham store on the A4 in September. 

The property is being marketed by Quintons and documents say that retail units are available, and different sizes could be created to accommodate an occupier’s requirements.

The marketed space includes the garden centre, café, pet store, former Cotton Traders, former hairdressers, former pottery shop, former outdoor clothing shop and a shop next to Bonmarché.

They make clear that the centre has numerous tenants that will remain on site after Wyevale vacates, including Fireplace Centre, Elite Beds, Maidenhead Aquatics, Bonmarché, Rivar, Optiplan Kitchens and Oakley Green Conservatories.

