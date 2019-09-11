Agencies tackling sewage leak in Thatcham

Thames Water has apologised after a sewer pipe burst in Thatcham and affected local wildlife.

The wastewater pipe burst yesterday (Tuesday) and spilled into water at the nearby reedbeds.

Posts on social media have reported that fish have died following the leak, while dog walkers were urged to stay away.

A Thames Water spokesman said this morning: “We reacted quickly to close off a burst sewer pipe which leaked some wastewater into the watercourse yesterday. We’re now using tankers to prevent any further spills and have a team working hard on the repair.

“We’re sorry for the disruption and will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency to manage any impact to the environment.”

The company, which operates a sewage treatment works it Lower Way, said it was pumping air into the water to help fish.

The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.