IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a man has been jailed for going berserk in a bar, smashing glasses, hurling missiles and launching a savage attack on the licensee.

Also in this week's paper, Newbury MP Richard Benyon talks to us on his decision to not stand for re-election.

Meanwhile, councillors clashed over the "secret squirrel" nature of an environment task group.

And a political piece of local history has a new home.

In Hungerford news, a stable lad who ran amok, smashing cars and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, has been sentenced.

On the Thatcham pages, another school has joined the Kennet Academy and the Lower Way housing scheme has come before councillors again.

On the Hampshire pages, two schools have teamed up in a new joint initiative.

And on the village page, Green-minded campaigners headed to an invent to promote the environment.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.