Nearly two weeks of A339 overnight closures inbound

THERE will be more misery for motorists as 12 days of overnight road closures on the A339 start this Sunday.

Civil Engineering firm Colas is due to start the final phase of resurfacing along the road from Sunday, September 15 until Friday, September 27.

The roadworks will take place in and around Bear Lane roundabout and small sections of Bear Lane, Kings Road and Mill Lane.

The closures are taking place to ensure the safety of both the contractors undertaking the works and the general public still using the highway network. The schedule of work is as follows:

Sunday, September 15:

From 7.30pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday, the A339 southbound will be closed between the Robin Hood and Burger King roundabouts.

Kings Road will be also closed between 4.45pm on Sunday and 6am the following day.

Access will be maintained for residents from Bear Lane Roundabout, but the westbound carriage`way between Sainsbury’s and Bear Lane Roundabout will be fully closed.

Therefore, Kings Road between Sainsbury’s and Boundary Road will temporarily allow vehicles to travel in both directions. Areas of parking along this section of Kings Road will be suspended to allow two-way travel.

Monday, September 16:

A339 closed northbound between Burger King roundabout and Robin Hood roundabout.

A339 Northbound & Bear Lane – exiting The Wharf car parks and area after 7.30pm will be via Wharf Street and Market Place.

Tuesday September 17 to Wednesday, September 18:

A339 northbound closure bet-ween the Burger King and Robin Hood roundabouts.

Thursday, September 19 to Friday, September 20:

A339 southbound will be closed between the Robin Hood and Burger King roundabouts.

Monday, September 23 to Tuesday, September 24:

A339 southbound will be closed between the Robin Hood and Burger King roundabouts.

Wednesday, September 25 to Friday, September 27:

A339 northbound closed between the Burger King and Robin Hood roundabouts.

During all northbound closures access to the train station will be maintained. Access for residents and businesses adjacent to the works will be permitted at all times while delays are to be expected.

The principal engineer at Colas, David Wildish, said: “Unfortunately, as with most highway related activities such as this, a certain level of disruption and noise is sadly inevitable and this is intensified given the town centre location and the A339 being the major arterial route through Newbury.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused by these works.”

For access enquiries during the closure period, contact Nigel Humphrey at Colas by emailing nigel.humphrey@colas.co.uk

For all other enquiries, call [01635] 519080 or email projects@westberks.gov.uk