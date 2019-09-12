Teenager injured following altercation in Newbury

Nine re-bailed in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper
Thu, 12 Sept 2019
A teenage boy was injured following an altercation in Newbury.
Thames Valley Police said that the 17-year-old was involved in a physical altercation with a man at the Kennet Centre.
The teenager then broke his ankle after being involved in a collision with a vehicle.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the altercation, which occurred around 3.20pm on Monday, September 9.
Investigating officer PC Peter Brooks, based at Newbury police station, said: “This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed it or who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact police.
“You can make your report by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190278931, or alternatively report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
DonCossack
12/09/2019 - 16:04
Heard the lad involved with this chatting as loudly abd proudly as he could about it. Deliberately wanting to be overheard. What a tw*t.
wmc1999
12/09/2019 - 16:04
I don't think your in a position to comment on this unless you see this with your own eyes yourself. You "heard", i mean we all hear a lot of things but that doesn't mean its particularly true. You're there name calling on an article where a teen got badly injured?. You clearly don't want to be caught out who you are by your cryptic name on this site. This is an article from the Police appealing for witnesses, not asking for people to throw around what they "heard" by other people.
