Teenager injured following altercation in Newbury

A teenage boy was injured following an altercation in Newbury.

Thames Valley Police said that the 17-year-old was involved in a physical altercation with a man at the Kennet Centre.

The teenager then broke his ankle after being involved in a collision with a vehicle.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the altercation, which occurred around 3.20pm on Monday, September 9.

Investigating officer PC Peter Brooks, based at Newbury police station, said: “This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed it or who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact police.

“You can make your report by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190278931, or alternatively report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”