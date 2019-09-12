Nine re-bailed in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

Nine people arrested in connection with the death of Pc Andrew Harper have been re-bailed.

The nine, all male and aged between 13 and 30, were arrested in connection with Pc Harper's death on August 16.

Their bail has been extended until Saturday, November 16.

Pc Harper died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the A4 at Sulhamstead while attending reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend on Thursday, August 15.

Jed Foster, aged 20, of Pingewood, Burghfield, Reading was charged on August 19 with one count of murder and one count of theft.

He appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, August 21 and has been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said: "We have made the decision to re-bail these people while we continue our investigation into the death of our colleague.

"Legal proceedings in this case remain active, and I would remind people to remain cautious and refrain from speculation on social media around the investigation."