Newbury Real Ale Festival returns today (Sat)

NEWBURY Real Ale Festival is back at Northcroft Playing Fields today (Saturday).

British rock band Toploader, best known for their 2000 hit Dancing in the Moonlight, will be headlining.

Newbury and Thatcham Hockey Club started the festival in 2003 and, since then, more than £100,000 has been donated to a number of organisations.

Revellers will have the chance to sample around 250 real ales and ciders, with more than 5,000 people expected to attend the one-day event on Saturday, September 14.

There will be plenty of options for food, including a hog roast and Vegivores Natural Kitchen.

Newbury’s Catherine Wheel pub will bring a gin bar and will also be selling its popular pies.

The music line-up also includes Latino band Los Dos Gringos, Newbury-based country and folk duet Colorado River, Tom Allison, Stevie Pearce and the Hooligans, rock band ClusterTruck and Oasis tribute band Definitely Mightbe.

The event is sponsored by a number of local businesses including Media Fusion, KickFire, Buildbase, Hogan Music and BJ Champion Scaffolding – which will be setting up the staging.

Entry is £12 on the door, which includes a free glass and two drinks tokens.

However, if you buy tickets in advance online they are priced at £10 with an extra token (three in total).

For more information visit: www.newburyrealale.co.uk