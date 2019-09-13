New contractor appointed to complete primary school

A NEW contractor has been appointed to finish building a primary school in Newbury.

Newbury-based Feltham Construction were selected following a tender process to complete the work on Highwood Copse.

The school was due to open this month, but was pushed back until next year after the previous contractor, Dawnus, entered administration and no work has taken place since.

It is now scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

Feltham Construction is now carrying out pre-construction negotiations with previous sub-contractors, with a view to re-starting physical works on site in October.

This means that parents and children will be able to visit the new school before it opens next September.

West Berkshire Council executive member for education, Dominic Boeck, said: “We are pleased to have Feltham Construction on board and look forward to work restarting next month.

"We’re working with them to ensure that the new school is now ready for 2020 and co-ordinating with the Academy Trust to ensure pupils and parents are well-informed in selecting their preferred school places.

Chair of Trustees for the Academy Trust, Iain Wolloff, said: “I’m delighted that this important project will be moving forward soon.

"I’m pleased to welcome Feltham Construction and would like to thank all those who have been working so hard on appointing a new contractor and we now look forward to the building being handed over to the Trust in good time for a really positive start in September 2020.”

Executive headteacher and head of Theale and Enborne Primary schools, Catherine Morley, said: “With the new contractor in place our plans for establishing an excellent new primary school in West Berkshire can now move ahead rapidly.

"We are delighted to be welcoming the first children and their parents to this exceptional new facility in September next year.”

For enquiries regarding admissions, call the West Berkshire School Admissions Team [01635] 519771 or email admissions@westberks.gov.uk