Agricultural Society's pre-Show dinner draws in dignitaries

THE Newbury and District Agricultural Society’s (NDAS) annual sponsors dinner was held at the Showground last Friday.

The dinner – hosted by this year’s Royal County of Berkshire Show president Dame Theresa Sackler and chairman Christopher Turner – is held in honour of the friends and sponsors of the NDAS.

Guests included the Lord-Lieutenant of Berkshire James Puxley, Newbury MP Richard Benyon and Newbury Weekly News chief executive James Gurney.

Before the dinner, guests were shown a short video produced by Kennet School, showcasing the work of the society in making provision for future generations of farmers.

Afterwards, Chris Turner presented the Award of Merit to Lucy Booth, who is section head for the flower and wedding marquee at the show.

Mrs Booth is a long-standing friend of the society, having started as a volunteer.

NDAS CEO Patricia Marks said of the event: “It was a roaring success. We want to thank very much our two sponsors, James Cowper Kreston and Horsey Lightly Solicitors.

“I’ve had lots of positive feedback to say it was one of the best society dinners we've ever done.”