Young cyclist raises £3,000 in memory of his grandfather

78-mile course comprised 50 per cent hills, culminating in a legendary climb – Ditchling Hill near Brighton

John Garvey

John Garvey

YOUNG William Dunlop has raised a whopping £3,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund in memory of his late grandfather.

In April he kicked off his fundraising with a charity football, in Lambourn. Now William, son of Harry and Christina Dunlop of Windsor House Stables in the village, has just completed the gruelling Sussex Classic Cycle Ride.

The 78-mile course comprises 50 per cent hills, culminating in a legendary climb – Ditchling Hill near Brighton.

William was one of the youngest entrants and was accompanied by his father. He trained hard over the summer holidays and completed the arduous course in just over 15 hours.

Mrs Dunlop said: “A big thank you to training partner Phil Wright, head lad at Harry Dunlop Racing and the Velocity Cycling racing syndicate who took part in the warm up sportive.” 

 If you would like to top up William’s total, visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com /WilliamDunlop2

