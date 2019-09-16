“NEWBURY doesn’t know how lucky it is to have had you”.

That was just one of the many compliments paid to Newbury Town Council’s civic manager Joyce Lewis, who retired at the end of August after 27 years.

Former mayors, civic dignitaries, many of Mrs Lewis’ colleagues and other guests attended a special meeting at Newbury Town Hal to say thank you for everything she has done for the town.

She was presented with a clock, flowers and a framed certificate in recognition of her service.

As well as ensuring all of the town’s civic events – including the Remembrance Day Parade – run smoothly, Mrs Lewis acted as a vital point of contact for the town’s mayor, advising them on different matters.

Previous mayors, including Martha Vickers, Margo Payne, Adrian Edwards, Phil Barnett and Julian Swift-Hook, also expressed their thanks, as did Newbury Town Council leader Martin Colston and chief executive Hugh Peacocke.

Former mayor and Conservative town councillor Jeff Beck led the tributes, saying: “When I think of Joyce what do I see? A smiling face with a twinkle in her eye and a positive attitude.”

Mrs Lewis said: “I feel I was very privileged to do the job I did.

“I learnt a lot about charities and the people who did amazing things in our community.”

She said that being involved in the 400th anniversary of the charter in 1996, where the town had a year of events. was among the highlights of her career.

Mrs Lewis said that meeting the Queen when she came to Newbury was another special memory.

She added: “There have been loads and loads of things. It’s been an absolute privilege.

“I have always loved Newbury. It is a really pretty town and has got a good atmosphere.

“It is such an interesting town with a lot of enthusiastic residents who care for it and that should be celebrated.

“I’m really going to miss it.”

Mrs Lewis is also a member of the Newbury Soroptomists, which for years has helped organise the Newbury Pancake Race and lunches.