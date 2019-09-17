Tadley CAB to offer Brexit advice

TADLEY Citizens Advice is gearing itself up to help residents with any problems relating to Brexit.

It follows a £21,400 grant from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and will enable the charity to offer advice on a number of Brexit-related issues, including employment rights and consumer concerns, including travel insurance and employment.

The charity can also help with the EU Settlement Scheme. It is estimated that 7,000 people currently living in the borough are entitled to apply.

Graham Hatcher, of Tadley Citizens Advice, said: “Settlement status is just one of the many Brexit enquiries residents will be asking Citizens Advice for help.

“As a local charity, funding is challenging so we are very grateful for this additional support. It will cover the additional costs for the work required to help our community.”

Leader of the council, Cllr Ken Rhatigan, said: “We understand this is an uncertain time for residents and business in the borough and we have taken a proactive approach to ensure we are on hand to support those affected.”