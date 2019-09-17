Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

FOUR people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Pc Andrew Harper.

Thames Valley Police officers today re-arrested three people in connection with the officer's death, in a series of warrants carried out by more than 100 officers in Berkshire and Hampshire.

A fourth man has been arrested for the first time in connection with the death.

Pc Harper was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday 15 August at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near Sulhamstead while attending reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend.

Ten men were arrested on Friday, August 16.

Jed Foster, aged 20, of Pingewood, Burghfield, Reading was charged on August 19 with one count of murder and one count of theft. He appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, 21 August and has been remanded in custody.

Nine other men were re-bailed on September 12, and three of the men were re-arrested today on suspicion of murder and theft.

They are an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys, all from the Reading area.

A 21-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested for the first time in connection with this investigation. They are all in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: "We are continuing to investigate the death of our colleague PC Andrew Harper, and today we have re-arrested three people in connection with this.

"In addition to these re-arrests, we have also arrested a further suspect, a 21-year-old man from Basingstoke.

"All four have been arrested on suspicion of murder and theft and are in our custody.

"This follows new evidence coming to light as the investigation has progressed in recent weeks.

"Members of the public might see an increased police presence at the locations of these warrants today. We appreciate the public's patience and support while we progress these critical lines of enquiry.

"This is an ongoing, complex investigation, and we remain committed to achieving justice for PC Harper, his family, friends and colleagues.

"I would also like to reiterate our appeal for anyone who knows anything about this incident to come forward and talk to police, if you have not already done so.

"Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

If you would like to make a report anonymously, you can do so online or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.