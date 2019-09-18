Stable lad sentenced for night of mayhem

A STABLE lad who ran amok in Lambourn, smashing cars and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, has been sentenced.

The 29-year-old, who was employed despite a lengthy criminal record, also attacked a villager, who tried to stop him, with a wooden pole.

Jordan James Spencer, also known by the surname Lowe, had been remanded in custody after breaking a bail condition while awaiting sentence.

On Thursday, September 5, he was brought up from the cells to the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court, having previously admitted 14 counts of damage and one of assault.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said police received a call during the night of June 9 from Flemington Stables to say a stable lad was running amok.

As more calls poured in reporting vehicles being smashed up, police were despatched to the area.

Meanwhile one resident, Paul Dillon, tried to intervene.

He later said in a statement: “I shouted at him. I thought he was about to get away, so I grabbed a pole he was holding. He had a crazy look in his eyes.”

Mr Spencer managed to keep hold of the pole, the court heard, and brought it crashing down on Mr Dillon’s back.

Ms Sawyer-Brandish said: “It appeared the defendant wanted to fight [Mr Dillon]. But at this point neighbours came out and distracted him.”

The court heard that thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused, but the total was not specified.

Of those who had asked for compensation, she said, their insurance excess charges together totalled more than £1,000.

Ms Sawyer-Brandish added: “In interview he said he had been drinking in a local wine bar and had about three pints of lager.”

However, the court heard, he had then consumed a large bottle of vodka on the way home and remembered little after that.

The court heard that Mr Spencer has 19 previous convictions for various offences.

Chris Beauclerk, defending, said: “He worked very hard at the racing yard as a stable lad.

“I don’t know how familiar you are with the horseracing world, but they're treated quite terribly.”

He urged magistrates to read psychiatric reports he had arranged to be prepared on his client and added: “Custody would be detrimental to his mental health.”

A probation officer told the court: “He has a quite extensive pattern of offending and is at high risk of reoffending. He had moved to Lambourn from Newmarket and was quite lonely. He hadn’t made a lot of friends.

“While he doesn’t really recall the incident, he feels sick at the thought of what he did.”

Mr Spencer was made subject to a 12-month community order with an anger management course rehabilitation requirement.

In addition he was ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid community work and to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85. Finally Mr Spencer was ordered to pay his victims’ insurance excess charges by way of compensation at the rate of £20 per week.

* MR Spencer admitted the following:

Causing criminal damage to a mobile home at Flemington Stables belonging to Kylie Pinfield

Damaging a double-glazed window belonging to Robert Hall in Folly Road

Damaging a window belonging to Simon Beccle in Folly Road

Damaging a vehicle rear windscreen belonging to Max Painter in Rockfel Road

Damaging a front vehicle windscreen belonging to William Page in Rockfel Road

Damaging a front vehicle windscreen belonging to Matthew Birch in Rockfel Road

Damaging a front vehicle windscreen belonging to Michael Griffiths in Rockfel Road

Damaging a front vehicle windscreen belonging to Alex Campbell in Rockfel Road

Damaging a front vehicle windscreen belonging to Peter Hattemore in Rockfel Road

Damaging a front vehicle windscreen belonging to Gail Fearnside in Rockfel Road

Damaging a rear vehicle windscreen belonging to Frederick Gibbs in Rockfel Road

Damaging a front vehicle windscreen belonging to Helena Pasierb at Rockfel Road

Damaging a rear vehicle windscreen belonging to David Lough in Rockfel Road

Damaging a rear vehicle windscreen in Rockfel Road and;

Damaging a vehicle windscreen belonging to Graham Bradley in Rockfel Road.

In addition, Mr Spencer admitted assaulting Paul Dillon by beating him at Rockfel Road.

All the above offences were committed on June 9.