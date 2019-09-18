UPDATE: Hambridge Road has been reopened

Update at 2.15pm: Hambridge Road has now been reopened as SGN has stabilised the problem.

West Berkshire Council has confirmed, however, that the energy supplier will need to return within the coming weeks to carry out a full repair.

Hambridge Road in Newbury has been closed eastbound due to a gas leak.

This closure is in place outside The Old London Apprentice pub and means it is not possible to turn from Boundary Road towards Thatcham.

Drivers are being advised to use the A339 and A4 to get to Thatcham instead.

West Berkshire Council says the closure is likely to be in place for at least two days.