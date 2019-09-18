Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

UPDATE: Hambridge Road has been reopened

Busy route was closed due to a gas leak

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Hambridge Road closed due to gas leak

Update at 2.15pm: Hambridge Road has now been reopened as SGN has stabilised the problem.

West Berkshire Council has confirmed, however, that the energy supplier will need to return within the coming weeks to carry out a full repair.

Hambridge Road in Newbury has been closed eastbound due to a gas leak.

This closure is in place outside The Old London Apprentice pub and means it is not possible to turn from Boundary Road towards Thatcham.

Drivers are being advised to use the A339 and A4 to get to Thatcham instead.

West Berkshire Council says the closure is likely to be in place for at least two days.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham woman raided hotel guests' bedroom

Thatcham woman raided hotel guests' bedroom

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

UPDATE: Hambridge Road has been reopened

Hambridge Road closed due to gas leak

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33