Three charged in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

THREE people have been charged with murder after the death of a police officer in West Berkshire.

Pc Andrew Harper, 28, was killed while attending reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend on August 15.

Ten males, aged between 13 and 30, were arrested the next day and had been released on bail until November.

But today, Thames Valley Police charged 18-year-old Henry Long and two 17-year-old boys – who cannot be named for legal reasons – with Pc Harper’s murder after a series of warrants executed by more than 100 officers in Berkshire and Hampshire.

They are all from the Reading area and have been charged with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: “As the investigation into PC Andrew Harper’s death continues, the CPS has today authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-old boys with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike on 15 August 2019.

“Thomas King, 21, has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these four defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."