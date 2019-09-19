Man accused of murdering police officer has charges dropped

A MAN accused of murdering a police officer in West Berkshire has had the charges against him dropped.

The case against 20-year-old Jed Foster, from Pingewood near Burghfield, has been "discontinued" after prosecutors admitted there was "no realistic prospect of conviction".

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: “The CPS has discontinued the case against Jed Foster, 20, in relation to the ongoing investigation into PC Harper’s death in Berkshire.

"The CPS has now reviewed a full file of evidence from the police and concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction.

“The decision to charge Mr Foster was taken on the threshold test which is applied when a full file of evidence is not available.”

Three people, 18-year-old Henry Long from Reading and two 17-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons - have been charged with murder in relation to the death of PC Harper.

All three have also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike and remain in custody.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The remaining six people who were arrested have been released with no further action.