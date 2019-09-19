Man accused of murdering police officer has charges dropped
A MAN accused of murdering a police officer in West Berkshire has had the charges against him dropped.
The case against 20-year-old Jed Foster, from Pingewood near Burghfield, has been "discontinued" after prosecutors admitted there was "no realistic prospect of conviction".
Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: “The CPS has discontinued the case against Jed Foster, 20, in relation to the ongoing investigation into PC Harper’s death in Berkshire.
"The CPS has now reviewed a full file of evidence from the police and concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction.
“The decision to charge Mr Foster was taken on the threshold test which is applied when a full file of evidence is not available.”
Three people, 18-year-old Henry Long from Reading and two 17-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons - have been charged with murder in relation to the death of PC Harper.
All three have also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike and remain in custody.
Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.
The remaining six people who were arrested have been released with no further action.
