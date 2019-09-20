Newbury to join in global climate strike today (Friday)

PROTESTERS will join the Global Climate Strike in Newbury today (Friday).

The global movement is expected to see millions join the protest to demand an end to fossil fuel use.

Protesters, of all ages, will meet in Newbury’s Market Place at 11.30am to call for legislation change to avert the climate crisis.

The protest is being led by Youth Climate Strikers who are calling on everyone to take action and support the strike.

More than 3,500 strikes are planned globally.

Organisers said: “Due to the failure of politicians and others in positions of power to take the vitally necessary action to avert the crisis we are racing towards, we continue to demand that the future of our planet be put in its rightful place.

“This time we are not only calling on school pupils to take part, but are also asking everyone to find a way to take action this Friday in support of the strike.”