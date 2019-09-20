It's Show-time

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the Royal County of Berkshire Show this weekend.

Now in its 110th year, the annual event is organised by the Newbury and District Agricultural Society and sponsored by a number of local businesses.

Here we round up all the key points you may need to know to make the most of your weekend there.

And don’t forget to pick up a copy of this week’s Newbury Weekly News for our 12-page pull-out guide to the Show.

Getting there

Visitors are advised NOT to use a sat nav to get to the show, as there are a number of road closures and diversions in place throughout the weekend.

Organisers recommend drivers follow the AA signs as you get closer to the Showground.

Some car parks are free of charge, while others will cost £5. Forward car park passes are available and will give you access to any pre-paid car park, but are on a first come, first served basis.

There is a free park and ride bus from the Black car park. Disabled parking is available, on a first come, first served basis, by the Newbury Building Society Gate, the Red car park (both £5) and the White car park (free).

A bus will leave Newbury bus station and Thatcham Broadway every 30 minutes over the weekend, going directly to the Showground.

The time tables can be found here – Saturday and Sunday.

While you're there

It's a weekend of sunshine and showers, so don't forget to pack your suncream if you're heading there on Saturday, but your raincoats for Sunday's show.

Temperatures are expected to reach 24oC tomorrow, while the forecast for Sunday is thundery showers.

A cash machine can be found on Lew Spencer Avenue, but there will be a charge for using it.

The lost children area is at the Show Office, which can be found in the Countryside Area. A baby changing and feeding area is hosted by the National Childbirth Trust and can be found on Avenue E.

Places to eat and drink, as well as toilet facilities, are located throughout the Showground and are all indicated on the Show map.

Should you need it, first aid can be found at the Operations Compound in the Orange car park and by the horse rings, on the Showground.

The Village Green will also be displaying live coverage of the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off today.

And don’t forget that dogs are very welcome at the Show this year. They should be kept on non-retractable leads at all times and are not allowed in the Food Hall, livestock sections and cattle building.

Tickets

Children can enjoy the show for just £1, while adult tickets purchased in advance cost £29 for both days or £17 for one day and concessions cost £14 per day. On the gate prices are more.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Show website here.