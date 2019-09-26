Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Search is on for community champions

'These awards are our opportunity to reflect on their efforts'

The best of the West

THE search is on to find this year’s Community Champions.

Organised by West Berkshire Council, the awards are an opportunity to say thank you to people who have done something special for their local community.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s awards, councillor Howard Woollaston said: “Every day across the district there are residents giving up their time, energy and ideas to make their community that extra bit special.

"These awards are our opportunity to reflect on their efforts and show our appreciation for what they have done.”   

Nominations close on Friday, October 25. To find out more, visit www.westberks.gov.uk/communitychampion  

