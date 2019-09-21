Royal County of Berkshire Show this weekend
Sat, 21 Sept 2019
AROUND 60,000 people are expected to attend the Royal County of Berkshire Show at Newbury Showground today and tomorrow.
The annual event – now in its 110th year – brings together equine enthusiasts, artisans, foodies, agricultural and other retailers from across Berkshire and the wider UK. It is organised by the Newbury and District Agricultural Society and sponsored by a number of local businesses.
This year’s show promises to be one of the largest yet, including multiple new attractions for all ages and the early weather forecasts look promising – with blue skies and temperatures of 24°C predicted for Saturday.
In a new location for 2019, the hugely-popular food hall returns. The popular cookery theatre has a timetable jam-packed with some of the best chefs Berkshire has to offer, showcasing locally-sourced food. It will run from 10am on both days, with ‘have-a-go’ opportunities for any keen cooks out there.
This year’s end-of-season event may well prove the biggest in the show’s history, with more than 2,000 animals scheduled to take part.
Equine events include showjumping, a coaching marathon, heavy horses and the Scurry Driving Championships.
In addition to all this, around 600 stands will be present throughout, selling a wide range of goods.
A world-class stunt show, the Extreme Bike Battle, will be exhibiting in the main arena.
The FMX Motorbike Display Team will be performing death-defying stunts and flying up to 35ft through the air while performing unbelievable moves, including the elusive backflips.
Also topping the arena bill is the 160-strong Guards Polo Club, which will be participating in a pony showcase. Meanwhile, a Taste of Japan Marquee will bring an oriental twist to the event.
Alongside sushi and tea stalls, a mini-petting zoo is planned, featuring Akita dogs.
In keeping with the Far Eastern theme, a screen the Village Green will show live coverage of the Rugby World Cup, which starts in Japan tomorrow (Friday).Old favourites will also be making a comeback, including the dog zone and vintage vehicle display.
Children’s entry will cost £1, while adults will be able to purchase tickets at fixed prices. All information on the show can be found at https://www.berkshireshow.co.uk/Show/index
