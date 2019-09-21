Royal County of Berkshire Show this weekend

AROUND 60,000 people are expected to attend the Royal County of Berkshire Show at Newbury Showground today and tomorrow.

The annual event – now in its 110th year – brings together equine enthusiasts, artisans, foodies, agricultural and other retailers from across Berkshire and the wider UK. It is organised by the Newbury and District Agricultural Society and sponsored by a number of local businesses.

This year’s show promises to be one of the largest yet, including multiple new attractions for all ages and the early weather forecasts look promising – with blue skies and temperatures of 24°C predicted for Saturday.

In a new location for 2019, the hugely-popular food hall returns. The popular cookery theatre has a timetable jam-packed with some of the best chefs Berkshire has to offer, showcasing locally-sourced food. It will run from 10am on both days, with ‘have-a-go’ opportunities for any keen cooks out there.

This year’s end-of-season event may well prove the biggest in the show’s history, with more than 2,000 animals scheduled to take part.

Equine events include showjumping, a coaching marathon, heavy horses and the Scurry Driving Championships.

In addition to all this, around 600 stands will be present throughout, selling a wide range of goods.

A world-class stunt show, the Extreme Bike Battle, will be exhibiting in the main arena.

The FMX Motorbike Display Team will be performing death-defying stunts and flying up to 35ft through the air while performing unbelievable moves, including the elusive backflips.

Also topping the arena bill is the 160-strong Guards Polo Club, which will be participating in a pony showcase. Meanwhile, a Taste of Japan Marquee will bring an oriental twist to the event.

Alongside sushi and tea stalls, a mini-petting zoo is planned, featuring Akita dogs.

In keeping with the Far Eastern theme, a screen the Village Green will show live coverage of the Rugby World Cup, which starts in Japan tomorrow (Friday).Old favourites will also be making a comeback, including the dog zone and vintage vehicle display.

Children’s entry will cost £1, while adults will be able to purchase tickets at fixed prices. All information on the show can be found at https://www.berkshireshow.co.uk/Show/index