Driver was almost FIVE times legal limit

Community order with alcohol dependence treatment imposed

Unlucky drink-driver crashed into police car

A CHIEVELEY woman was caught behind the wheel after drinking almost five times the legal limit.

Michell Louise Bradshaw measured 159mcg on a breath test – the legal limit being 35mcg.

On Wednesday, September 4, she appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates Court.

The 44-year-old, of Horsemoor, admitted driving a black BMW 520 on the northbound carriageway of the A34 at Beedon on August 5 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Ms Bradshaw was made subject to a 12-month community order with the requirement that she attend alcohol dependency treatment for six months. In addition she was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a victim services surcharge of £90.

She was also banned from driving for 36 months.

