Heated council chamber votes against referendum

WEST Berkshire Council voted against formally supporting a second referendum on leaving the European Union.

In a heated debate, Tory councillors argued the council should focus on local services and local issues, not Brexit.

Liberal Democrat and Green councillors said Brexit, and especially a no-deal Brexit, would be ‘catastrophic’ for local people and businesses.

Lee Dillon, the opposition leader, put forward a motion saying the council should support a second referendum.

However, approving the motion would “put the council against a large section of our community”, councillor Jeff Cant (Con, Newbury Clay Hill) argued, adding: “I think that’s the wrong thing to do.”

Mr Dillon said: “What this motion is asking is, whether you voted leave or remain, we get consent of the British people to go forward with either a no deal or remain or whatever the Government’s final negotiated position is.

“It is actually saying that no deal is bad for our country and we should write to our MPs that represent West Berkshire and get them do all that they can to ensure a no deal doesn't happen.”

Mr Dillon said he had not tabled a motion about Brexit before because “I felt Parliament was progressing and democracy was working.”

However, he said that "things I think have changed dramatically since then”.

He said: “We now have a Prime Minister that has silenced Parliament and therefore silenced us, he’s attacked our courts and he’s been found guilty of lying to our monarch.

“What we now have is by its own account a Conservative government that is hell-bent on delivering a no deal Brexit if it can’t secure a deal.

“We have seen the Yellowhammer documents come out over the last few days which explain the sheer disaster a no deal Brexit would bring upon this country.”

He added: “I think we owe it to our residents to stand up collectively and to say that no deal should not happen.”

Conservative councillor Tom Marino said he was “struggling to understand” why Mr Dillon woud want a second referendum when “all delaying Brexit would do would provide further uncertaintly for businesses”.

Mr Cant said: “We have had three years of complex and divisive and bitter disputes. Friends have parted with friends, families have argued, parties have argued among themselves.

He added: "When this is all over we will be absolutely pivotal in rectifying the divisons that have occured in our communities.”

Fellow Conservative Dominic Boeck said he supported remain and admitted he was disappointed with the result, but “accepted the people had spoken”.

He added: “I believe in democracy. I believe the right thing to do is follow the will of the people.

“The Lib Dems want another referendum and another and another until the people give you the answer you want.

“The only way forward is to leave the EU with a withdrawal agreement if possible and without if that is really the only way.”

Green Party councillor David Marsh said: “Let’s think about the people of West Berkshire.

“There’s no possible way that a no deal Brexit could be anything other than catastrophic for local businesses and there’s no upside to it.”

He added: "Put the people of West Berkshire first, give them a chance to give a final verdict on where we are.”

Lib Dem Jeff Brooks admitted the EU was a “flawed organisation”, but said “as flawed as it is, the EU is the best we have and Britain should be at its top table.”

Green Party member Carolyne Culver said: “We have had an impasse for three years and it has generated into a complete farce.

“A Dutch resident in my ward has spoken to me in recent days about her concerns about whether she'll be able to get settled status or not.

“She has already decided to move her daughter back to the country because her mother fears for her future so this is already affecting people here in West Berkshire and we need to take that into account.”

Council leader Lynne Doherty said: “There’s people who want to remain, there’s people who want to leave, there’s people who want a deal, there’s people who don't want a deal. There isn’t a simple solution.

“For me, even considering supporting your confirmatory referendum, I believe that will evoke a complete breakdown in belief of democracy in this country.”